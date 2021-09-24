Nassau County deputy in critical condition after being shot in Callahan

Calllahan, FLA – Callahan, FLA. - Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 52-year-old man wanted in connection to an officer involved shooting.

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy has been shot during a traffic stop. The individual is in life threatening condition.

Officials add they are now looking for Patrick McDowell. If you see him, you are asked to contact sheriff’s office at (904) 548-4000.

Nassau County Sheriff's Office looking for Patrick McDowell. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Denise Martin says she was sitting on her porch when she heard the first gunshots around 2:45 in the morning. She says after a barrage of shots, there was one final loud shot.

Martin said five minutes later a helicopter could be seen in the air searching through a wooded area just outside of town. She mentioned there is a housing area behind the railroad tracks outside of town.

Witnesses have told News4JAX they have seen Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and state patrol driving on US 301.

We have reached out to deputies for more information and will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.