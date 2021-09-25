2 killed and 1 injured in head-on collision in Macclenny Friday night

Two people died on County Road 23A in a car crash

MACCLENNY, Fla. – Two people were killed and one person was injured in a head-on collision in Baker County Friday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 48-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were riding in a blue Mercury Grand Marquis southbound on County Road 23A. The car crossed into the path of a gold Ford F150 with a 23-year-old male driver.

In the collision, both cars entered the ditch on the shoulder of the road. Both the driver and passenger in the Mercury Grand Marquis were pronounced dead.

The driver of the F150 only had minor injuries.

FHP officers will continue to investigate the crash along Duval Road.