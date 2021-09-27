Glynn County police looking for missing 77-year-old man last seen Sept. 19

Officers are looking for a missing 77-year-old man who has dementia and multiple health issues, the Glynn County Police Department announced Monday.

Police said they responded Sunday to Hidden Harbor Road and learned that Lawrence Thall was not at his home and had last been seen Sept. 19.

According to police, Thall’s vehicle and his personal belongings were at this residence, and it does not appear that he took any medications with him.

Anyone with any information about Thall’s whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department at 912-554-3645.