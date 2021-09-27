‘My deepest regrets’: Father of man accused of shooting Nassau County deputy issues statement

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The father of the man accused of shooting a deputy in Nassau County has issued a statement to the public, saying that he would like to “express my deepest regrets to the family and friends of Deputy Joshua Moyers.”
Moyers, 29, died after he was shot twice during a traffic stop on Friday, investigators said. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said the man suspected of shooting him, Patrick McDowell, was still on the run as of Monday evening.
Sheriff Bill Leeper on Monday afternoon said there’s no evidence to suggest McDowell is outside the 3,000 acre area were crews have been searching. Hundreds of law enforcement officers have been assisting in the search.
News4Jax on Monday received a statement from McDowell’s father, Richard. It reads as follows:
