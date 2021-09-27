Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

200+ law enforcement officers converge on wooded area in Callahan

Brianna Andrews, Reporter, weekend anchor

Ashley Harding, Reporter

CALLAHAN, Fla. – More than 200 local law enforcement officers are scouring a five-square-mile area southwest of Callahan.

They’re looking for any evidence, including possible campsites of 35-year-old Patrick McDowell.

McDowell is accused of shooting a Nassau County Deputy Josh Moyer during a traffic stop Friday morning. Deputy Moyer passed away from his injuries Sunday after being on life support.

Investigators are sparing nothing in order to find McDowell, who had served in the Marines, according to records. K9s, The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, and ATV units are some of the assets being used in the manhunt.

A former colleague described McDowell as a “survivalist” capable of surviving on his own in the woods, a trained shooter, and a dangerous person.

If you have any information about McDowell’s whereabouts, Call 1-866-845-8477 or dial **TIPS (star star 8477) on your cellphone. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward, the Sheriff’s Office said.

