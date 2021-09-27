Search continues for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell

As the search continues for Patrick McDowell, the man suspected of shooting Nassau County deputy twice, the reward for information leading to his arrest increased from $25,000 to $50,500.

The search continued Sunday in Callahan for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the reward for information that leads to the arrest of McDowell was increased more than $25,000 on Sunday to $50,500 thanks to “generous donors.”

Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers passed away Sunday afternoon after he was shot twice during a traffic stop early Friday.

McDowell is accused of shooting Moyers, and he’s on the run.

The sheriff said Saturday the search is covering about 5-square miles of an area that includes a mixture of homes, hunting camps and large wooded areas.

Many received a Florida BLUE Alert Sunday afternoon saying McDowell was last seen in Callahan near Sandy Ford Road wearing a black t-shirt, white undershirt, camouflage shorts and black shoes.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office also released pictures of his tattoos, which include the reversed motto of the United States Marine Corps and a back tattoo that reads “DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR.”

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Saturday that McDowell is believed to still be in the area after two items of interest were found: a flashlight and a hat.

We talked to Bryant Samuelson who said his ex-wife dated Patrick McDowell from around 2013 to 2018.

“He stole from people. Couldn’t leave things unlocked or they’d turn up missing,” said Samuelson. “He’s never been a guy who’d give you the shirt off his back. He’s very opportunistic.”

Samuelson said he called in a tip to crime stoppers last night after talking to his son, who has spent a lot of time with McDowell in the past.

“They would go out to St. Marys Fish Club. It’s a boat dock north of Hilliard,” said Samuelson.

He’s hoping McDowell is found.

“I hope he gets his retribution,” said Samuelson.

Call 1-866-845-8477 or dial **TIPS (star star 8477) on your cellphone if you have any information about McDowell’s whereabouts. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.