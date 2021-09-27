Ware County schools to resume full-time in-person classes

WARE COUNTY, Fla. – The Ware County School Board of Education voted Monday to return to all in-person instruction on Wednesday.

While the district had expected to continue hybrid instructional through Oct. 7, the decision was made to return to full-time in-classroom education early due to the falling numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county.

“We look forward to welcoming all traditional students back on campus,” wrote Paige Coker, director of special projects for Ware County Schools.

Masks will continue to be required on Ware County school buses and are highly encouraged in all school buildings and other facilities.

All Ware County schools were closed in mid-August because of a rising number of coronavirus cases among students and staff. Students returned hybrid instruction on Aug. 30, with face-to-face learning two days a week and given assignments to complete at home the remainder of the week.

The superintendent said Gator All-Star Academy will start Nov. 1, providing students a chance to get tutoring after school hours.

Parents with questions are asked to email feedback@ware.k12.ga.us.