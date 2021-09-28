1 dead, 1 charged after Glynn County shooting, police say

One person is dead and another person is charged after a shooting late Monday evening in Glynn County, authorities said.

The Glynn County Police Department said officers responded just before 11:40 p.m. to a shooting at a home on Blythe Island Drive and found a male dead. Police said his identity is being withheld until family is notified.

Police said they took two people at the residence into custody and later arrested one of the two in connection with the death.

Ricky Morrow is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to police. As of Tuesday morning, Morrow, 57, was being held in the Glynn County jail, online jail records show.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators at 912-554-7557 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.