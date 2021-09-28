Handcuffs carried by slain Nassau County deputy used to arrest his suspected killer

The accused killer of a Nassau County deputy was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at a sports complex west of Callahan.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Patrick McDowell was finally captured Tuesday afternoon at a sports complex just outside Callahan following a five-day search that involved hundreds of law enforcement officers.

McDowell is accused in the shooting death of Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Josh Moyers during a Friday morning traffic stop.

Moyers, 29, died Sunday at UF Health Jacksonville, but a little piece of him was there for the arrest of his suspected killer.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said that when McDowell was arrested, handcuffs that belonged to Moyers were placed on his wrists.

“Those are the handcuffs they put him in when he went to the hospital,” Leeper said.

Law enforcement agencies sometimes use handcuffs belonging to slain officers when arresting their accused killers as a way to honor their memory.

The small gesture was the latest in an outpouring of love and support for the young Nassau County deputy, his family and other law enforcement.

Funeral services for Moyers will be held at noon Saturday at Callahan First Baptist Church. His family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m.

After the service, Moyers will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Hilliard.

The arrangements were announced by the Oxley-Heard Funeral Home in Fernandina Beach, where Moyers’ body was carried during a nearly 50-mile procession Monday evening, with the route going through Callahan, near where he grew up, lived and served.