Man accused of killing Nassau County deputy arrested near Callahan after 5-day search

Law enforcement takes Patrick McDowell, 35, into custody after he was accused of killing a Nassau County deputy.

CALLAHAN, Fla. – The accused killer of a Nassau County deputy was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following a flurry of law enforcement activity near a sports complex west of Callahan.

The arrest of Patrick McDowell, 35, came after law enforcement officers followed leads and tracked down vehicles believed to contain the man accused of killing deputy Josh Moyers on Friday during a traffic stop. Moyers died of his injuries on Sunday.

According to News4Jax sources, after a chase, McDowell was cornered in a concession stand at Kirsten Higginbotham Sports Complex off Ball Park Road. He eventually surrendered after a K-9 was sent into the building. Sources said McDowell was treated for a dog bite wound on site then transported to UF Health Jacksonville in a Nassau County rescue united accompanied by several deputies in cruisers.

Patrick McDowell arrives at UF Health Jacksonville after capture near Callahan.

No weapon was found on McDowell at the time of his arrest, sources said.

The search intensified around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning when News4Jax crews were told to leave the search command post at Callahan First Baptist and move to a new location. It was not immediately clear why.

As News4Jax crews were moving, we learned that law enforcement had targeted three vehicles in the area that McDowell was thought to be riding in, according to sources.

Shortly after that, sources told News4Jax there was a large police presence at a sports complex off River Road just west of downtown that included helicopters and multiple law enforcement vehicles. River Road was then closed to traffic at Bypass Road.

McDowell’s arrest was confirmed by Nassau County Emergency Management as well as multiple News4Jax sources.

News4Jax has crews at the scene and in Callahan and is working to learn more. Nassau County authorities are expected to release more details soon.

Concession stand at Kirsten Higginbotham Sports Complex where the man accused of killing a Nassau County deputy was hiding out. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

After his arrest, McDowell’s father Richard issued a statement to News4Jax.

“I would like to say that I’m glad no one else got hurt and I hope that it will help Deputy Moyers’ family knowing he’s not still at large,” Richard McDowell said.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said Tuesday morning he wasn’t giving up the search but did say he planned to reassess the search if there were no results in the next several hours.

More than 200 local, state, and federal law enforcement officers had focused their search efforts on a 5-square-mile perimeter southwest of Callahan while a statewide Blue Alert was out for McDowell.

If McDowell was not found on Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office was expected to address the public about how the search will move forward.

There was a $54,000 reward for information leading to McDowell’s arrest.