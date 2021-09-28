Funeral for Deputy Moyers set for Saturday in Callahan

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Deputy Joshua Moyers, who died Sunday of injuries from being shot during a Friday morning traffic stop, will be held at noon Saturday at Callahan First Baptist Church.

His family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10 a.m.

After the service, Moyers will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Hilliard.

The arrangements were announced by the Oxley-Heard Funeral Home in Fernandina Beach, where Moyers’ body was carried during a nearly 50-mile procession Monday evening, with the route going through Callahan, near where he grew up, lived and served.

Hundreds of people stood silently with their hands over their hearts at various points along the procession route. Some held signs. Others waved American flags.

Procession for Deputy Joshua Moyers over Callahan on Monday evening. (News4Jax.com)

Moyers, 29, died after he was shot twice during the traffic stop off U.S. 301, just south of Callahan. The man suspected of shooting him, deputies said, was still on the run as of Tuesday morning night.

“Deputy Moyers was such a big part of this community and he had such an impact on our community and you can see that. You can see the love,” said Darron Ayscue, Fire Union president.

Claudette Drummond, who lives in Fernandina Beach, was there for the procession. She said the feeling was familiar.

“I know how it felt for me when the community came together for my grandson,” Drummond said.

Her grandson, Nassau County Deputy Eric Oliver, was killed in the line of duty five years ago. She said the community came out to support her grandson -- just like they did Moyers.

“You don’t realize until you’re going through difficult times like this what the support of the community does for you,” Drummond said.

Merkel King, a retired master sergeant, said she came out to honor Moyers and everyone who serves in law enforcement.

“They’re never alone, so we stand tall with them,” King said. “It’s hurtful, but we still show up for each other.”

A GoFundMe account set up to help Moyers’ fiancée has raised more than $35,000.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers continued to search Tuesday for the suspected gunman. A statewide Blue Alert was issued for Patrick McDowell, 35, who is the former Marine who deputies suspect shot Moyers.

Police organizations including the Fraternal Order of Police and the Florida Sheriff’s Association are contributing to a reward, now up to $54,000 for information leading to McDowell’s arrest.