Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff for Deputy Joshua Moyers

TALLAHASSEE – To honor the memory of Deputy Joshua Moyers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered American and state flags in certain parts of Nassau County to be flown at half-staff Saturday.

“I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office in Yulee, Florida, the Nassau County Courthouse in Yulee, Florida and the City Hall of Hilliard, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, October 2, 2021,” reads a memorandum from DeSantis.

Moyers was shot twice during a traffic stop Friday, according to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper. On Sunday, he died of his injuries.

TIMELINE: Events following shooting of Deputy Joshua Moyers, leading to arrest of Patrick McDowell

Ad

The man accused of fatally shooting him, Patrick McDowell, surrendered Tuesday and was booked into the jail. On Wednesday, hundreds of law enforcement officers searched for evidence tied to the deputy’s killing.

Moyers, 29, was hired as a Nassau County deputy in 2015 and Leeper called him “a great guy.”

Leeper said Moyers was recently engaged to be married.

Moyers was a 2010 graduate of Hilliard Middle-Senior High School and received law enforcement training at St. Johns River State College. The Sheriff’s Office said Moyers spent two years with the county’s Explorer program before he was hired as a deputy. He was given an award in 2018 for going above and beyond the call of duty on a narcotics case.