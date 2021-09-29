Hundreds of officers assist in evidence search related to investigation into killing of Nassau deputy

The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said it was assisting Wednesday in an evidence search.

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Hundreds of law enforcement officers were assisting in an evidence search Wednesday related to the investigation into the death of Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop, authorities said.

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, which was taking part in the search, posted on Facebook, saying about 400 law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies that included the FBI and U.S. Border Patrol were scouring nearly 10 square miles of woods in the area where Moyers’ accused killer, Patrick McDowell, was taken into custody Tuesday at a sports complex west of Callahan following a dayslong manhunt that began after the shooting during the traffic stop Friday morning.

Ad

According to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, McDowell was surrounded at the Kirsten Higginbotham Sports Complex off Ball Park Road, and he eventually came out of the bathroom and surrendered. Leeper said the handcuffs that were put on McDowell belonged to Moyers, who died of his injuries Sunday.

TIMELINE: Events following shooting of Deputy Joshua Moyers, leading to arrest of Patrick McDowell

According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, officers on Wednesday were “searching specifically for any weapons that can be tied to the shooting incident and the suspect.”

Ad

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said Lt. Shawn Burgin, Master Deputy Jacob Swaggerty and K-9 Waldo were taking part Wednesday in an evidence search. (Bradford County Sheriff’s Office)

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said Lt. Shawn Burgin, Master Deputy Jacob Swaggerty and K-9 Waldo were taking part in the search. Swaggerty and Waldo have been partners for 15 months and currently work in the Bradford County School District, and Waldo is trained in the detection of firearms, ammunition and explosives involving black powder, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team also helped in the search for McDowell.

HAPPENING NOW: BCSO Lt. Shawn Burgin, Master Deputy Jacob Swaggerty and K9 Waldo are assisting Nassau County with an... Posted by Sheriff Gordon Smith - Bradford County Sheriff on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

The evidence search comes a day after McDowell’s capture, as well as the arrest of a Jacksonville woman accused of helping him.

Breiana Tole is accused of driving to the sports complex in an attempt to help McDowell get out of the area and escape arrest, according to an arrest report.