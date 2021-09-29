Man shot multiple times, found dead on Westside street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police responding to a Shot Spotter notification of gunfire overnight on West 9th Street near Pullman Avenue found a man dead in the street in a residential area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Homicide Sgt. Halyard said Shot Spotter detected between 15 and 25 shots at 3:04 a.m. Shortly after, police received a 911 call from a resident.

Officers found a man in his mid-20s to early 30s dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives have no suspect information. They are looking for witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-614-3201 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.