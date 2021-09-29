Reward increases for information about deadly hit-and-run involving teen on his way to take ACT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The reward for information about a hit-and-run crash near Murray Hill that left a Riverside High student dead earlier this month has increased to $9,500, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

The increase comes after Firehouse Subs made a $6,500 donation. CrimeStoppers added another $3,000.

Michael “Prince” Walton, who was killed on Sept. 11 only a few blocks from his high school where he was headed to take the ACT.

Classmates mourn ‘caring, compassionate’ teen killed in hit-and-run on his way to take ACT

JSO said a man who was driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata ran a red light before causing the crash.

The suspect vehicle, a 2022 Hyundai Sonata (like vehicle pictured), ran a red light causing a crash. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

The man then abandoned the crashed vehicle and entered a car described as a 2016-2017 Silver Infinity Q50 on Edgewood Avenue, possibly a rideshare vehicle, according to JSO.

The senior class and Walton’s basketball team held a memorial ceremony two weeks ago at the school’s outdoor basketball courts for the “caring, compassionate, genuine” teen.

During the emotional ceremony, the school presented Prince’s jersey to his parents, Renee and Michael Walton, to display at his funeral service.

Right now — A special celebration at Riverside High to honor 17 y/o Michael ‘Prince’ Walton who was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend. Students are dressed in red to remember their friend. ‘Be like Mike #2’ is written in chalk on the court. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/Q10Bk0kyW0 — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) September 17, 2021

“It’s amazing to see all the love you have for our son,” Renee Walton said. “We thank you for all the hard work and dedication you put into this event. On behalf of our son, Michael, we want you to know we love you.”

Renee Walton said Friday’s memorial at the school was heartwarming. During the ceremony, her son’s teammates dunked a basketball in honor of their late friend.

Coach David Jones said Prince was the kind of player you wanted others to emulate.

“You just want to be the kind of kid he was. I mean he was caring, compassionate,” Jones said.

Prince was a leader on and off the basketball court. A teacher told News4Jax he was the “definition of a great student.”

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.