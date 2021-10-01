Jazz Festival returns to the River City after year hiatus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is a lot going on in the city this weekend, including the Jacksonville Jazz Festival, the Broadway musical Hamilton and the River City Pride parade.

The city’s first LEGO convention also arrives in Jacksonville this weekend at the Fairgrounds.

Two stages are set up for the Jazz Festival -- one at the old site of the Jacksonville Landing on the Northbank, and not far away, another stage where the courthouse and old City Hall once stood. The festival runs through Sunday.

With all the different events attracting people downtown, Paola Lorenzo, with the City of Jacksonville Office of Special Events, says people can expect extra traffic and parking issues.

“Any event that happens downtown, whether it’s the sports or whether it’s the concert, everyone can expect that there is going to be traffic and parking issues. Just know that there’s going to be plenty of spots for everyone,” Lorenzo said.

Ad

Ramon Martinez is a vendor at the Jazz Festival and said this will be a good way to get back on their feet after being shut down during the pandemic.

“Just think everybody needs to have fun and be safe. Enjoy your friends and family, buy something from local businesses. I think it’s great.,” Martinez said.

In Fernandina Beach this weekend, there’s the Falling For Shrimp event. It’s similar to the city’s Shrimp Festival, but a much smaller version.

The festival is, perhaps, a way for the Nassau County community to begin healing following the shooting death of Deputy Joshua Moyers. Harry Harrison is in charge of the event.

“A lot of these people are from Callahan, where he’s (Moyers is) from, so he is not a stranger to any of us that know this community because he patrolled all over the place. So it’s a great time just say, ‘thank you,’” Harrison said.