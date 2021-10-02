The Players Donna 5K hosts run for breast cancer awareness at TPC Sawgrass

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – October kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and on Saturday, The Donna Foundation had its 15th running of its annual 5K race.

More than 700 runners came out to the Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass to support breast cancer awareness. Runners raced to the finishing like at 8:30 in the morning.

For Amanda Napolatano, the executive director of The Donna Foundation, the run is a way to give back to the community.

“I think it’s been like 19 months since we’ve gotten together in person. We saw a need to help families living with breast cancer, something that’s filled with fear and frustration. We wanted to fill that with love and support,” she said.

With the help of donations from Saturday’s run, The Donna Foundation helps with financial and critical needs for families. Funds also go towards breast cancer research.

“Every single person has something and when they cross the finish line and put their hands in the air there’s just nothing like it,” Napolatano said.

In the past year, The Donna Foundation helped more than 1,500 breast cancer patients and their families with critical support — a 41% increase over the prior year.