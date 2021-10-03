Deadly crash involving a Pedestrian on University Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Blvd. – A woman was hit and killed while crossing University Boulevard in Lake Lucina, around 8:45 p.m., Saturday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office the woman was first struck by a pickup truck, then again by a different car.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene, the driver of the second vehicle drove off.

Anyone who knows anything that may help detectives in this investigation is asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).