Police find man shot on Broward Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found a man shot on Broward Road, Saturday afternoon.

Police said the man was suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are canvassing the area in search of witnesses and video surveillance. Police have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call JSO at (904)-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).