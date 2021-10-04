Episcopal church services held for pets that have passed away

Episcopal churches around the state held special services to honor animals and pets on Sunday.

We stopped by the service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Spring Glen for this story that’s “Positively Jax”.

There were just as many attending this church service today with four legs as there were with two.

This is the annual service held by Episcopal churches to bless the animals.

“As God created, protected and sheltered the animals in Noah’s Ark, I would like to encourage us to shelter, and love animals as God’s creatures,” said Rev. Canon Raja Zabaneh, priest in charge of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

This year the Jacksonville Humane Society partnered with the church offering free adoptions to those who want to have a pet.

“The Humane Society is a supporter of organizations in the city and more importantly these events allow us to bring our pets to the public. The table is covered with pets and we love the chance to meet new people and bring them into the population of supporters for the Humane Society,” said Donna Meyers-Perry, volunteer at the Jacksonville Humane Society

The event is designed to honor St. Francis of Assis, who is known for loving and respecting all animals.