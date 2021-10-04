Latina-run business aims to bring diversity, empowerment to Jacksonville area through dance

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – Studio-Jax is a Latin dance workout gym in Atlantic Beach started by three Latina women, including a mother and daughter.

While people go there to get in a good sweat while having some fun, it took nothing but hard work from mother-daughter duo and gym owners Randal Trinidad-Ambar and Linda Trinidad to get the small business started.

“It was definitely a journey. I mean, we, not only are minority, but also women owners of a business,” said Randal Trinidad-Ambar and Linda Trinidad. “We kept trying. We tried one thing and then we tried something else until we go something that stuck. "

Latinx and Hispanic small-business owners like Trinidad-Ambar and Trinidad are now the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in the nation. Despite struggling with systemic racism, resulting in lower incomes and loan rates, over the past 10 years, Latinx and Hispanic business owners grew 34% in comparison to 1% of all business owners in the U.S., according to a recent study from Stanford University.

“Our community, our Latina community has preserved so long behind the scenes. Now, I think it’s our opportunity come forward and show what we can do and the diversity we can bring and the spice we can bring,” said Trinidad-Ambar and Trinidad

While Trinidad-Ambar and Trinidad considered themselves empowered Latinas, their goal is to empower all people no matter their heritage.

“Tall short, curvy, lean, everybody is welcome. Everyone comes here, and you don’t feel self-conscious or anything. We try to make it welcoming for everyone,” Trinidad-Ambar and Trinidad said.

This is Studio-Jax’s third year in business. Each year, they’re hoping to add a little bit extra to Jacksonville’s melting pot of diversity.

Latinos account for over half of the country’s population growth. The group’s entrepreneurial contributions are only likely to grow.