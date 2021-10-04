Salvation Army applications for holiday assistance due this month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the holiday season just around the corner, The Salvation Army has released its application due dates for families in need of assistance for Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

Applications are conducted online, and families must provide documentation about their household to qualify for assistance.

Last year, the nonprofit made Christmas brighter for nearly 4,000 children and put food on the table for hundreds of families. The Salvation Army is also seeking donations to be able to help more children and families this year.

Applicants may apply for Thanksgiving assistance, Angel Tree program assistance, or both. Not all who apply are approved and applicants need to be prepared to share personal information in order to qualify, including:

Photo identification for adults in the household

Social security numbers for adult san children

Birth certificates for all children 18 and younger or legal proof of custody

The head of household’s last three consecutive pay stubs, SSI/SSDI award letter, or other documents, such as unemployment benefits

Receipts for household expenses, like a utility bill

Proof of residency

Provide incoming mail to verify the address if the utility bill cannot be attained

The application process closes on October 22.

For more information and to apply for Thanksgiving assistance, visit: http://bit.ly/HolidayAssistance

To apply for Angel Tree assistance, visit https://www.saangeltree.org/.