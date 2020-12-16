Angel Tree donations give the gift of Christmas to 3.5K children in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Chapter of the Salvation Army is holding its Angel Tree Toy Distribution today. The charity is gifting donated toys to more than 3,500 kids in Duval County this Christmas.

The distribution today is not open to the public. Families who were selected for the program have been given appointment times to drive-thru and pick up their presents.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s collection of toys was more difficult than ever.

“This year, we had approximately 1,500 more requests to be on the Angel Tree than last year, so we know the need is greater.” Northeast Florida Salvation Army spokesperson Major Keath Biggers said.

Last week, the agency said it was still in need of donations for 1,000 angels. News4Jax reached out to learn if the Salvation Army was able to find sponsors for all of the Angels.

The toy distribution happens in the Regency Mall parking lot from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.