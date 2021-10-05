Partly Cloudy icon
Financial technology company Nymbus moving headquarters from Miami to Jacksonville

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Nymbus CEO Jeffery Kendall makes an announcement in front of Jax Chamber building.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Financial technology company Nymbus is moving its corporate headquarters to Jacksonville, the company announced Tuesday.

Nymbus, which has financial backing from VyStar Credit Union, said the move to downtown is expected to bring an estimated 600 jobs to the city over the next few years. The company’s headquarters are currently located in Miami Beach.

“Jacksonville continues to grow as a hub for the financial technology industry,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said in a news release. “The relocation of this new corporate headquarters will bring hundreds more jobs to downtown Jacksonville, contributing to the growing momentum in our urban core. I am grateful to Nymbus and their partners at VyStar Credit Union for the confidence and investment in the Jacksonville community.”

VyStar recently made a $20 million investment in the newly formed Nymbus CUSO, and it is now VyStar’s new online and mobile banking solution provider.

The move was approved by the Jacksonville City Council in August.

