Some former residents of Westside apartment complex now homeless after fire

Jim Piggott, Reporter

A fire at an apartment complex on the Westside slows traffic on 103rd Street.
A fire at an apartment complex on the Westside slows traffic on 103rd Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One group of people is having to move after their apartment was one of 12 damaged in a fire Monday at a complex in the Westside’s Jacksonville Heights area.

They say they are now homeless.

“They gave us the first month rent back, but, you know, that’s not going to last. I got to stay in a hotel and whatnot. That will take all of it,” former resident Quentin Perry told News4Jax on Wednesday.

A total of 33 people were displaced by the fire at Jacksonville Heights Apartments off 103rd Street.

RELATED: I-TEAM looks into history of Westside apartment complex where fire erupted | 911 calls released in Westside apartment fire

While News4Jax was told Monday that some of the displaced families were living in units that were already vacant, former resident Jakila Johnson said that’s not the case.

“They said they can’t find a place that is open,” Johnson said Wednesday.

News4Jax also spoke with management at the complex on Wednesday and asked about smoke detectors in the apartments. We were told each apartment does have one which is battery operated.

About the Author:

Jim Piggott is the reporter to count on when it comes to city government and how it will affect the community.

