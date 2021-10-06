Urban Meyer expresses remorse over video scandal in meeting with entire team: report

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches as his team warms up before a preseason NFL = football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. In many regards, Meyer runs the Jaguars like a college program Its what he knows even though he spent a year studying the NFL before he ended a brief coaching retirement. Its also worked at every previous stop, so no one is questioning his methods. (AP Photo/Brett Duke, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on Wednesday morning met with his entire team to apologize for what was seen in a viral video that sparked a strong response from fans and owner Shad Khan, according to a report from NFL.com.

Ian Rapoport said Meyer addressed his full team today to express remorse and responsibility for his actions over the weekend.

From @GMFB: #Jaguars coach Urban Meyer addressed his team this morning. A breakdown of what he said 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/0RiFYWoaLG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2021

According to Rapoport, Meyer said Wednesday morning he only cares about two things, football and family, and he embarrassed them both.

The meeting comes after there were reports on Tuesday that some players were unhappy that Meyer only addressed the video that showed him grabbing the backside of a woman that was not his wife with certain team leaders and position groups instead of the entire team at once. Some players also doubted Meyer’s story about what really happened that night, according to reports.

3) Instead Meyer 'only apologized to position groups individually.' He portrayed the woman in the videos as a random person who was 'just there dancing.' Suffice it to say, his audience was highly skeptical. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 5, 2021

Meyer was expected to hold another press conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Wednesday afternoon is also the first time players will be available to the media for questions since the video surfaced.

Commentary: Urban Meyer becomes the ‘distraction’ that he warned people about

The first-year head coach apologized to his team and his family publicly during a Monday press conference.

On Tuesday, Khan addressed the weekend situation, saying in a statement that his conduct was “inexcusable,” but that he still has confidence in the embattled Jaguars head coach.