Staffing shortages in Jacksonville, bad weather led to widespread flight delays, FAA says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) blamed widespread flight cancellations this weekend on bad weather and air traffic control issues in Jacksonville.

The FAA on Sunday afternoon said the flight delays and cancellations occurred for a few hours Friday evening due to widespread severe weather, military training and “limited staffing in one area of the Jacksonville en route center.”

“Some airlines continue to experience scheduling challenges due to aircraft and crews being out of place,” the FAA tweeted.

No FAA air traffic staffing shortages have been reported since Friday.



Southwest Airlines appears to be one of the airlines still having issues.

Southwest has canceled more than 1,000 flights and had another 415 delayed on Sunday as of 1 p.m., according to FlightAware.com. The cancelations by the nation’s largest domestic airline have left many passengers scrambling across the country, including in Jacksonville.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 12 total canceled flights at Jacksonville International Airport, accounting for 10% of its operation. There were also six delayed flights, according to FlightAware.

For comparison, American Airlines has canceled 63 flights while Spirit Airlines canceled 32 flights on Sunday, according to FlightAware.

“We experienced significant impact in the Florida airports [Friday] evening after an FAA-imposed air traffic management program was implemented due to weather and resulted in a large number of cancellations,” Alan Kasher, who oversees Southwest’s daily flight operations, told staff in a note on Saturday, NBC News reported.

The president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) blamed the flight woes on staffing and a “poorly run operation.”

There is speculation the delays are connected to opposition to a vaccine mandate the airline announced a week ago, according to Yahoo! News.

The FAA said no staffing shortages within its agency have been reported since Friday.