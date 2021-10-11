Duval school board to vote on mask policy

Kindergarten students work at their desks at Blanco Vista Elementary School in San Marcos on Aug. 23, 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School Board will hold a special meeting this afternoon to consider changing the school district’s mask policy.

Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said last week that the rolling average covid positivity rates in the community are in the “moderate level,” but the number of cases per 100,000 residents is still falling in the “high” category. Therefore, under the current policy, the district can’t lift its mask mandate.

As of Friday’s coronavirus report from the Florida Department of Health, Duval County’s infection rate was 90.4 per 100,000. The school district’s goal was to drop the controversial mask requirement when the rate reached 50 per 100,000.

The board wanted to have a special meeting to be transparent with the public and give people the opportunity to voice their concerns.

This comes after several board members said they received complaints from the public about the mask mandate, especially since there has been a drop in COVID-19 cases in the community.

The school board attorney said that it would be up to Greene to decide whether to make any adjustments “using her authority.”

Some board members suggested that they use a single-prong approach where they used only the average rolling positivity rates versus a two-prong approach — average rolling positivity rates and cases per100,000 people.