The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for 36-year-old Daniel Lee Selph. He was reported missing yesterday.

Police say Selph left a nearby medical facility, and was last seen near 103rd Street and Old Middleburg Road, wearing “blue hospital style scrubs.”

JSO says he’s been diagnosed with a brain injury, and suffers from memory loss. If you have any information as to where he might be, you’re asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. You can also call 911.