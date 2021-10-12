Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Activists continue push for removal of Jacksonville’s remaining Confederate monuments

Northside Coalition of Jacksonville rallies outside City Hall

Renee Beninate , Reporter

Tags: Confederate monuments, Jacksonville, City Hall
Northside Coalition rally outside City Hall on Oct. 12, 2021.
Northside Coalition rally outside City Hall on Oct. 12, 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For weeks, the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville has been pressing the city follow through with the removal of all remaining Confederate monuments, and on Tuesday afternoon, the organization held another rally outside City Hall.

The organization gathered at the steps, chanting and holding signs.

It’s not the first time the Coalition has demonstrated outside City Hall. A month ago, about two dozen people gathered at the same spot, asking in particular for the city to take down the Monument to the Women of the Confederacy, which remains in Springfield Park -- although it’s covered.

Ben Frazier, the organization’s president, says it’s a symbol of racism and white supremacy.

“We think it’s time for Jacksonville to march to the beat of a different drummer,” Frazier said. “We think it’s absolutely imperative that in order for Jacksonville to move forward it must do so by taking this Confederate monument down.”

News4Jax has learned removing the statue from Springfield Park could cost at least $1.29 million, and that doesn’t include other expenses that could be related to storing or preserving the statue. The cost was revealed in an email from Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes.

Seber Newsome, who lives in Yulee, often attends City Council meetings, speaking in favor of keeping the monuments in place. He and several other counter protesters were at the event.

“It’s going to be broken up, cut up in pieces and it will never see the light of day again,” Newsome said. “They’re not going to spend another 1.3 million to put it up again.”

The City Council is scheduled to discuss legislation during its meeting Tuesday night.

In June 2020, Mayor Lenny Curry ordered the removal of a Confederate statue in what was then Hemming Park, now James Weldon Johnson Park, to be removed. He also announced that all Confederate monuments in the city would be removed. In September, the Coalition called on Curry to follow through with that promise.

About the Author:

Renee Beninate is a Florida native and award-winning reporter who joined the News4Jax team in June 2021.

