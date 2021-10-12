Activists continue push for removal of Jacksonville’s remaining Confederate monuments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For weeks, the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville has been pressing the city follow through with the removal of all remaining Confederate monuments, and on Tuesday afternoon, the organization held another rally outside City Hall.

The organization gathered at the steps, chanting and holding signs.

“TAKE EM DOWN”: Activists are gathering outside #Jacksonville City Hall calling for the removal of the #confederatemonument in Springfield Park. Last week, Mayor Lenny Curry introduced legislation to spend about $1.3 million to take it down @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/tpNMvUhGWB — Renee Beninate (@reneebeninate) October 12, 2021

It’s not the first time the Coalition has demonstrated outside City Hall. A month ago, about two dozen people gathered at the same spot, asking in particular for the city to take down the Monument to the Women of the Confederacy, which remains in Springfield Park -- although it’s covered.

Ben Frazier, the organization’s president, says it’s a symbol of racism and white supremacy.

“We think it’s time for Jacksonville to march to the beat of a different drummer,” Frazier said. “We think it’s absolutely imperative that in order for Jacksonville to move forward it must do so by taking this Confederate monument down.”

Ad

News4Jax has learned removing the statue from Springfield Park could cost at least $1.29 million, and that doesn’t include other expenses that could be related to storing or preserving the statue. The cost was revealed in an email from Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes.

Seber Newsome, who lives in Yulee, often attends City Council meetings, speaking in favor of keeping the monuments in place. He and several other counter protesters were at the event.

“It’s going to be broken up, cut up in pieces and it will never see the light of day again,” Newsome said. “They’re not going to spend another 1.3 million to put it up again.”

The City Council is scheduled to discuss legislation during its meeting Tuesday night.

In June 2020, Mayor Lenny Curry ordered the removal of a Confederate statue in what was then Hemming Park, now James Weldon Johnson Park, to be removed. He also announced that all Confederate monuments in the city would be removed. In September, the Coalition called on Curry to follow through with that promise.