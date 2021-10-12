Fletcher High plans to increase random checks to ensure school safety

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Noting that the decision was not made in response to a specific threat to Fletcher High, a message Monday evening from the school’s principal alerted parents to a planned increase in random checks of students, scheduled to begin next week.

The voice recording from Principal James Ledford says the move is to keep a safe environment at the school.

“As we see some of the things happening in our community and in our nation, we feel that we need to take an extra step of vigilance aimed toward the goal of prevention,” Ledford’s message says.

Beginning next Monday, Ledford said, the school will increase its number of random checks to ensure the school is “free from prohibited items, especially any type of weapons.” Parents can expect their students to be periodically checked upon entry to the campus at the beginning of the school day.

“Please talk with your child and let them know how important it is to refrain from brining any type of weapon to school,” Ledford said. “We simply have zero tolerance for possession of weapons. Disciplinary consequences are severe and may include criminal charges.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if any other Duval County public schools were planning to do the same.