FDLE issues missing child alert for 15-year-old Jacksonville boy

Brie Isom, Reporter

Jamari Hart (JSO photo).
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night asked for help tracking down a teenager, who was said to be endangered.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert.

Police said they were sent to the Westside on Tuesday afternoon in reference to the report. The Sheriff’s Office said Hart is believed to have left the area of San Juan Avenue near Hyde Park Road at about 3 p.m. on a blue beach cruiser.

Hart, the Sheriff’s Office said, has been diagnosed with autism. He’s 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black basketball shorts.

If seen, call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Brie Isom joined the News4JAX team in January 2021 after spending three years covering news in South Bend, Indiana.

