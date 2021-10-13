FDLE issues missing child alert for 15-year-old Jacksonville boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night asked for help tracking down a teenager, who was said to be endangered.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert.

Police said they were sent to the Westside on Tuesday afternoon in reference to the report. The Sheriff’s Office said Hart is believed to have left the area of San Juan Avenue near Hyde Park Road at about 3 p.m. on a blue beach cruiser.

B.O.L.O. Additional picture of Jamari Hart as he was riding his bike near 5800 San Juan Avenue just after 3:00 p.m...



Call #JSO immediately at 904-630-0500 if you have seen or know of his location. https://t.co/qXLBuXkQKM pic.twitter.com/A1yGZyJAiG — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 13, 2021

Hart, the Sheriff’s Office said, has been diagnosed with autism. He’s 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black basketball shorts.

If seen, call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.