Judge denies defense motions to suppress evidence in Kimberly Kessler trial

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A judge has now denied 10 motions filed by Kimberly Kessler’s defense to suppress evidence in her trial in the murder of Joleen Cummings, her co-worker at a Nassau County salon.

Kessler’s lawyers said in the first motion that Kessler was located at a rest area in St. Johns County — days after Cummings disappeared in May 2018 — through unlawful use of cellphone site technology, so any evidence gathered as a result of the unlawful detention should be suppressed. That motion was previously denied.

On Friday, Judge James Daniel issued a 31-page order denying the other nine motions, in which Kessler’s defense said:

Daniel ruled that Miranda warnings are not required when someone is questioned by law enforcement unless that person is placed under arrest. The judge found that the answers Kessler gave to deputies at the St. Johns County rest area were in response to proper questions in a missing persons case.

Ad

The judge found that deputies had probable cause to arrest Kessler on the grand theft of a motor vehicle charge based on surveillance video evidence, and thus the statements she made and the evidence seized at the St. Johns County jail lawfully obtained. The judge ruled the warrant to search Kessler’s car was lawful, as that search was done six days after Joleen disappeared and investigators had established Kessler’s “probable criminality” in her death.

Kessler’s trial is still scheduled for December. Her pretrial hearing has been moved to Oct. 28.