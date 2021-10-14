Man sentenced to 14 years in DUI manslaughter crash that killed infant

A man who entered a guilty plea in a Clay County crash that killed an infant in 2018 was sentenced Thursday to a total of 14 years in prison.

Randy Teal Jr., 33, pleaded guilty Aug. 9 to DUI manslaughter and DUI serious injury, court records show.

Teal was driving home from a Jaguars game on Dec. 16, 2018, when, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, his Jeep struck the rear of a vehicle stopped in traffic on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, causing a chain reaction crash.

A 6-month-old girl, Sophie Friesenhahn, was killed. Her mother, grandmother and a third person suffered serious injuries.

Prosecutors said the infant and her family were going home after getting her first Christmas photos taken with Santa Claus.

According to the affidavit, Teal’s blood-alcohol level was .125.

Ad

During the sentencing hearing Thursday, there were emotional victim impact statements that left nary a dry eye in the courtroom. Teal also addressed the family and apologized.

The last photo of Friesenhahn was shown, with her sitting in Santa’s lap for the first and only time.

The state was seeking 28 years in prison and the defense asked for four years before a judge handed down the sentence of 14 years.