Widespread supply chain interruptions costing consumers at checkout

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The cost of groceries is up 4.5% from last year -- and prices are still rising, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Product shortages and widespread supply chain interruptions are driving inflation resulting in higher grocery bills for Florida families.

News4Jax visited Target and Publix in the San Jose area. Typically where shoppers can find snacks, canned goods, and pet food, the shelves were bare and nearly empty.

In Target, fruit snacks were limited, protein bars were nearly gone too, and Lunchables were low in stock.

We saw the least amount of available frozen foods at Publix and snack foods like beef jerky were running low.

Both stores had limits on pet foods.