Inspector finds 399 rodent droppings at Fernandina Beach bed and breakfast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This week’s Restaurant Report sets a personal record for me. In the two years I’ve been reading inspection reports, I’ve never seen a worse week of violations than this one.

Collectively, more than 700 droppings were found across four restaurants in Northeast Florida-- two of those with more than 200 each.

Florida House Inn in Fernandina Beach

The Victorian-style Florida House Inn in Fernandina Beach remains under an order of closure of writing this on October 15.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulations shut down the bed and breakfast after finding 399 rodent droppings across four inspections.

The biggest piles of droppings were found behind a door in the kitchen and on a cart that was storing aprons. See the failing inspections linked below to see where else droppings were found.

At an inspection Thursday, inspectors found just one rodent dropping, but that’s enough to keep the B&B closed. It’s likely Florida House Inn will be re-inspected today and might reopening... depending on conditions.

Salsas Mexican Restaurant in Orange Park

Salsas Mexican Restaurant on Wells Road in Orange Park was the second big violator this week. An inspector found 277 droppings at the restaurant.

It spent four days closed and took five inspections before the restaurant cleaned up its act.

It reopened Monday after a perfect inspection.

Tides Oyster Co & Grill in St. Augustine

In St. Augustine, health inspectors closed Tides Oyster Co & Grill again last Thursday, October 7.

Health violations also forced it to shut down back in July. At the most recent visit, inspectors found 17 droppings—in addition to 10 other violations.

The seafood grill was quick to correct the problems and reopened the next day.

Rodeo Brazilian Bar BQ in Jacksonville

The Rodeo Brazilian Bar BQ is back open after a temporary closure Saturday, October 9.

An inspector cited the restaurant with 16 violations, and the list of problems included 40 rodent droppings.

After cleaning up the droppings, it was allowed to reopen the same day but is scheduled for a follow-up inspection

News4Jax monitors restaurant inspections in District 5 every week with the Division of Hotels and Restaurants under the Department of Business and Professional Regulations.

District 5 covers Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Suwannee, and Union Counties.

You can search your favorite restaurants anywhere in the state and their most recent inspections in DBPR’s licensing portal. You can also file a complaint against a restaurant that may be violating health and safety standards.