The Clay County Sheriff’s Office on Friday night asked for help tracking down a missing 11-year-old boy, who was said to be endangered.

The Sheriff’s Office said Richard Lee Williams, 11, was last seen in the Campo Drive area of Keystone Heights around 5 p.m. He was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black jogging pants.

Additional details were not immediately provided. If you have information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 264-6512.