A 14-year-old male was shot while walking near the 5300 block of Tubman Drive North on Saturday night.

According to JSO, the victim was struck one time in the lower leg and was transported by Jacksonville Fire Rescue to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.