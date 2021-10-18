Arlington man who killed two people did so in self-defense, State Attorney’s Office says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who shot and killed two people during an argument inside his Arlington apartment earlier this year did so in self-defense and won’t face charges, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

David Williams, 37, and Sharde McCord-Harrell, 35, were shot to death just before 3 a.m. on July 11 inside an apartment on Townsend Boulevard.

According to the disposition report, the man told Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigators he got into an argument with Williams, who was known as “Blade.”

During the argument, Williams and McCord-Harrell both grabbed knives and Williams shoved the man into the wall, took his phone and smashed it, he told police. The man eventually grabbed a gun and shot both of them multiple times and then had a friend call 911, according to JSO.

When police arrived, both Williams and McCord-Harrell were found on the floor unresponsive with knives still in their hands.

The State Attorney’s Office ruled that the shootings were done in self-defense and justifiable. The State Attorney’s Office referenced the castle doctrine, which grants immunity to those who use deadly force to protect themselves in their own home.