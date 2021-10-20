Partly Cloudy icon
DEA to hold National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend

Erik Avanier, Reporter

Tags: Opioids, Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you have leftover or unwanted prescription medication sitting in your medicine cabinet, you can safely dispose of it Saturday during the DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day.

The event offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medication.

The DEA said it could help turn the tide on fatal opioid overdoses.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misuse prescription medication get the medicine from a family or a friend.

And according to the CDC, a whopping 93,000 people died of a drug overdose in the US last year making 2020 the largest number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in one year.

The Drug Takeback event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are more than 200 drop-off sites throughout Florida.

Visit DEATakeBack.com or call 800-882-9539 to find a collection site near you.

