72-year-old man fatally shot in backyard of Jacksonville home, police say

A 72-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday in the backyard of a Jacksonville home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 72-year-old man was shot in the chest Saturday in the backyard of a home on West 14th Street and died at the hospital, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said they were called to the home about 12:40 p.m. to the report of a person shot.

Neighbors said they heard at least two gunshots, possibly more Saturday morning.

Sgt. Steve Rudlaff with the JSO Homicide Unit said several witnesses were on the street at the time of the shooting and were taken downtown for questioning. He said they are cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives are canvassing hoping to find more witnesses and any possible surveillance video in the area.

Witnesses said a man who appeared to be in his 30s ran from the area wearing a black hoodie after they heard the gunfire, and they saw him get into a dark-colored, possibly black or brown, SUV and drive off west on 14th Street before turning right onto Canal Street, Rudlaff said.

Ad

Detectives were awaiting a warrant to search the property to find the bullet casings but based on the man’s wounds, they believe he was shot with a pistol, Rudlaff said. A weapon has not yet been recovered.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.