Woman injured in drive-by shooting on the city’s Westside

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responds to a reported shooting on the Westside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman was injured Sunday in a drive-by shooting on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said the woman in her 20s was inside a home on Melissa Court around 2 p.m. when someone driving a grey car, possibly a Chrysler, pulled up and fired multiple shots into the home.

The woman was hit by one of the bullets but she is expected to recover, JSO said.

JSO said the shooting followed “another incident” that happened in the same place earlier on Sunday but did not elaborate.

JSO said anyone with information about the vehicle that was used or possible suspects should call JSO or CrimeStoppers.