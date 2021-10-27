Carnival Cruises return to Jacksonville in March, 2022

Carnival Cruise trips return to Jacksonville two years after suspending service due to COVID-19. According to the Carnival website, bookings for Carnival Ecstasy begin March 3rd, 2022 with sailings from Jacksonville to the Bahamas. Carnival had hoped to begin sailing this past summer.

This month, Carnival announced 17 of its ships will return to service at the end of the year, with the full fleet sailing by spring.

The Centers for Disease Control extended a Conditional Sailing Order (CSO) until January 15, 2022. The CSO requires 95% passengers be vaccinated prior to sailing or take a COVID-19 test. Carnival is following the CDC recommendation and is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for most passengers prior to sailing.

Masks are required on board while traveling in or out of the United States. They are also required in seaports and ferry terminals. According to the CDC’s guidance, the agency plans to amend the CSO in January, 2022 to grant cruise ship operators greater flexibility regarding how mask requirements are implemented on board cruise ships.