Hope is on the horizon for cruise lines in the US

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the summer approaches, cruise lines are hoping to set sail again soon.

Carnival Cruise Line announced last week it hopes to begin operating three of its ships in July, including the Carnival Horizon leaving from Miami.

On “The Morning Show,” Scott Lara, The Cruise Genius and travel expert, said Sunday he believes cruises will resume in the United States sometime this summer.

“We are in a very good place right now,” Lara said. “I feel confident that cruising will be able to resume in some form this summer.”

But Lara said there are some obstacles to overcome, including Florida’s ban on vaccine passports that was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this month.

Ad

“He has made it very clear that passports will not be required, however, the CDC and the U.S. government want to make sure that all passengers are vaccinated so that we have a safe cruising experience,” Lara said.

In a statement released earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, in part, “COVID-19 vaccines play a critical role in the safe resumption of passenger operations.”

Cruise ships have been docked in the U.S. for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, Florida sued the federal government over the CDC’s no-sail order. The governor said the restrictions of the order are hurting the cruise industry and the state’s economy. A judge heard arguments in the case last week, and the governor said he is optimistic cruises will be able to return this summer.