FOLKSTON, Ga. – An 82-year-old pilot was injured Tuesday evening in a small plane crash about a half mile west of an airport in Folkston, Georgia, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 7:10 p.m. Investigators said the pilot, who’s from Ridgeville, was the only person on board.

The man was flown to UF Health in Jacksonville. He was said to be in stable but serious condition.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be on scene Wednesday investigating the crash.