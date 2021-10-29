Big crowds expected for events showcasing Florida-Georgia game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The festivities were set to begin with “Duuuval’s Bold City Bash’ concert, but it was canceled due to potential severe weather. Still -- many other events are a go for the Florida-Georgia weekend.

On Thursday night, Michael Buble took the stage at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Thousands of fans showed up.

Warren Merrill owns That Bar at the Arena, which is next door.

“We’ve been preparing for like three weeks,” Merrill said. “We’ve been buying a lot of liquor and a lot of beer and just getting all ready.”

On Friday, country star Luke Combs will perform at the arena.

Additionally, Florida will be playing Georgia in an exhibition baseball game.

It all leads up to Saturday’s NCAA rivalry game between the Gators and Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field.

Jaydon Hodges, a Georgia fan, regularly attends the annual festivities and was downtown Thursday night.

“I’ve been probably coming here for the past six years, and it’s always a blast,” Hodges said.

The festivities around the matchup were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Merill says he’s looking forward to the additional business again.

Not surprisingly, fans have packed RV City -- just across from TIAA Bank Field -- in the days leading up to the game.

You’ll find a sea of Florida and Georgia flags.

“We were here in 2019, and COVID kind of put a damper on that in 2020. So now we’re back,” said Clint Letendre, a Florida fan.

For many the weekend is more than a rivalry football game.

“I love the comradery,” one fan said. “For us, it’s become a family reunion.”