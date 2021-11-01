Jury selection continues on Monday in trial for 3 men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

Attorneys outside of this case say they think all three defense attorneys are working together to pick jurors because their stories must match.

On Monday, jury selection will continue for the trial of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

It’s been a long process, with right now 55 potential jurors qualified for the next pool of 64.

That pool will be broken down into the final 12 jurors and four alternates.

Breaking down this pool is different from prior stages of the jury selection.

Now, they want to find out who will be potentially receptive to their theories of the case.

Attorneys outside of this case say they think all three defense attorneys are working together to pick jurors because their stories must match, while the state prepares to argue whatever the defense brings up.

Attorneys could start breaking down the pool of 64 potential jurors sometime this week, putting us closer to the start of the trial for the three men accused of killing Arbery.

Attorney Randy Reep, who’s not associated with the case explains, how the 64 will break down into the final 12 jurors and four alternates.

“When we say juries are selected, we’re really deselecting those we don’t want on the jury,” Reep said. “You go around the room to the four parties. Is this juror acceptable? Yes, yes, yes, yes, that juror is in. Juror number 2 of that 64, no, that juror is out.”

Potential jurors can be excluded in peremptory challenges.

We look at some of the potential jurors who qualified so far.

Juror 209 says he went to high school with Arbery and believes the justice system is unfair to people of color.

“There is no way that juror is going to make it onto a defense attorney’s panel based on those facts,” Reep said. “The prosecution would love to have that juror for all the reasons that are obvious but there’s not a thing you can do to overcome the peremptory challenges.”

He said arguments can be made in the peremptory phase, like the Batson challenge where people are removed from the jury based solely on their race, which Reep says is illegal.

“I’m going to be able to say because he went to high school with Mr. Arbery, that’s a problem for me,” Reep said. “But the reality is for all the reasons that his social situation put him to be who he is, I don’t want him as my juror and some people could argue that is race-based.”

Reep responded to an attorney for Travis McMichael, who explains what they will try to convey in the courtroom during the trial.

“It’s a story of about the McMichaels trying to keep Mr. Arbery from coming closer to them while they are simply trying to watch and make observations,” said Jason Sheffield, attorney for Travis McMichael.

Reep had the following response.

“The only people that can explain that they were in fear for themselves are the defendants,” Reep said. “For that reason, I think that’s being telegraphed that it is very likely and unusual but very likely that you will see the defendants testify.”

Jury selection starts at 8:30 am.

Tuesday is election day and a mayor’s race is happening in Brunswick, but it’s unsure how this is going to impact court proceedings.