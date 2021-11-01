Neighbors shaken by shooting that killed one person in Pecan Park

There was a shooting in Pecan Park on Sunday, just north of the airport, according to authorities.

The shooting happened Sunday evening at the 15000 block of Dallas Creek, according to authorities. On arrival, JSO said that a man was dead with a gunshot wound in his torso.

The JSO Homicide Unit is currently at the scene of the shooting. They believe that was man was shot by a woman during a domestic dispute among other family members.

Neighbors said this neighborhood is quiet and they’re now concerned. They received an alert on the ring door bell saying someone had been shot in the area.

