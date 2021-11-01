Clear icon
55º
wjxt logo

Local News

Neighbors shaken by shooting that killed one person in Pecan Park

Brie Isom, Reporter

Tags: Pecan Park, Habitat For Hummanity, Gun, Local News
Neighbors received a notification saying there was a shooting.
Neighbors received a notification saying there was a shooting.

There was a shooting in Pecan Park on Sunday, just north of the airport, according to authorities.

The shooting happened Sunday evening at the 15000 block of Dallas Creek, according to authorities. On arrival, JSO said that a man was dead with a gunshot wound in his torso.

The JSO Homicide Unit is currently at the scene of the shooting. They believe that was man was shot by a woman during a domestic dispute among other family members.

Neighbors said this neighborhood is quiet and they’re now concerned. They received an alert on the ring door bell saying someone had been shot in the area.

Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brie Isom joined the News4JAX team in January 2021 after spending three years covering news in South Bend, Indiana.

facebook

twitter