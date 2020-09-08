Part of Avenida Menendez to be closed to prepare for relocation of Confederate monument

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Part of Avenida Menendez will be closed Wednesday and Thursday to allow for the city of St. Augustine to prepare for the relocation of a Confederate monument from the Plaza de la Constitution to Trout Creek Fish Camp, city officials said Tuesday.

From 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday, Avenida Menedez will be closed to traffic from Cadiz Street to Bravo Lane.

In addition, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, traffic on King Street will be temporarily interrupted between Aviles Street and Avenida Menendez to allow for the monument to be moved from the Plaza de la Constitution to Avenida Menendez, where it will be staged for transport.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and take alternate routes. City officials said times are subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.

For more information, call the city’s Mobility Office at 904-209-4211.

In June, the St. Augustine City Commission voted 3-2 in favor of moving the Confederate monument from the Plaza de la Constitucion in downtown St. Augustine.

On Monday, a construction company secured the monument so it does not fall apart when it’s taken away. The city-contracted construction company was putting metal supports around the monument, and the company planned to do the same thing underneath.

A statue of Confederate Gen. William Loring that was located feet away was also removed last month. The University of Florida, which owns the property where the Loring monument stood, relocated the statue to private property.