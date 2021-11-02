Free food, diaper distribution coming to Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Safe Future Foundation is hosting a free food and diaper distribution on Nov. 13 in partnership with Feeding Northeast Florida.

The event will be held at the Department of Health, 515 West 6th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 from 10 a.m. until supplies run out.

Food and diapers in all sizes will be available for those in need.

Here are some of the items that will be handed out:

Healthy food

Infant formula

Diapers

Baby wipes

Feminine hygiene products

Children’s Books

Click here for more information. *no reservations, items while supplies last*