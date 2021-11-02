73º
Free food, diaper distribution coming to Springfield

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.Safe Future Foundation is hosting a free food and diaper distribution on Nov. 13 in partnership with Feeding Northeast Florida.

The event will be held at the Department of Health, 515 West 6th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 from 10 a.m. until supplies run out.

Food and diapers in all sizes will be available for those in need.

Here are some of the items that will be handed out:

  • Healthy food
  • Infant formula
  • Diapers
  • Baby wipes
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Children’s Books

Click here for more information. *no reservations, items while supplies last*

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

